São Paulo seeks foreign reinforcements and indicates departures at the end of the year | Sao Paulo

São Paulo is negotiating the signing of two foreign players, forward Nahuel Bustos, from Argentina, and defender Nahuel Ferraresi, from Venezuela. It is a move that also indicates possible exits for the next season.

Regulations limit the number of foreigners listed for a single match in domestic tournament games to five. With Arboleda, Andrés Colorado, Gabriel Neves, Giuliano Galoppo and Calleri, the São Paulo squad has already reached this barrier – of these, only Arboleda is currently unable to play, as he is recovering from an ankle injury and, possibly, only returns next year.

If the negotiations in progress are concluded, coach Rogério Ceni will have to cut at least one foreign player in the Brazilian matches, already considering the absence of Arboleda – the limit does not apply to Conmebol tournaments, such as the Sudamericana, and the registrations for the Copa do Brasil are already closed.

The search for reinforcements also points to possible departures at the end of the season, with Andrés Colorado and Gabriel Neves at greater risk of having to look for a new place to play.

Of the foreigners in the squad, Arboleda and Calleri are starters and are among the main players on the team; Galoppo, recently hired, is one of the biggest investments in the history of São Paulo and carries great expectations; Gabriel Neves had a faded start, but has recently been reborn, becoming a constant among the holders; Colorado played little – only 12 games -, was sidelined by injury and still hasn’t had new chances.

From a technical point of view, Colorado is the worst performing foreigner. But there are contractual issues that make his continuity in Morumbi even more at risk, such as that of Gabriel Neves.

The two players are only linked until the end of the year and, for them to remain, São Paulo will have to spend money.

Colorado is on loan from Cortuluá, from Colombia. São Paulo has the option of keeping him if he pays US$ 1.6 million (about R$ 8.3 million).

The amounts for Gabriel Neves to remain are similar, US$ 1.7 million (R$ 8.8 million), which must be paid to the athlete himself as gloves – he left Nacional in 2021 upon terminating with the Uruguayan club, a transaction which generated recent controversy due to the lack of transparency in the communication of the business.

Until a few weeks ago, officials said that the Uruguayan would hardly stay at Morumbi, but the current series of good games makes the top hats reevaluate the situation.

Last week, Ceni praised Gabriel Neves, but said that his permanence depends on the board, which has publicly said that it does not have its own resources to invest in athletes – Galoppo, according to the directors, was hired with the help of sponsors.

The negotiations for Bustos and Ferraresi, both linked to the City Group, are for one-year loans with an option to buy at the end of that period. There is an expectation that they can be consecrated at the beginning of this week.

