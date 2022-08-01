São Paulo sends forward the hiring of striker Nahuel Bustos, who belongs to Grupo City; defender Feraresi can also arrive

São Paulo is very close to announcing Nahuel Bustos and still tries to defend Nahuel Ferraresi

O Sao Paulo sent this Monday (1st) the hiring of the striker Nahuel Bustos24 years old.

The information is provided by André Plihal, presenter and reporter for ESPN.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

According to the journalist, there are only a few details left (such as salary amounts) to be resolved with the City Football Groupto whom the player belongs, in order for the situation to be resolved.

The striker stood out with the shirt of the Talleresfrom Argentina, and last season defended the Gironafrom Spain – the club is owned by the citizens.

In addition to Bustos, Tricolor can also hit the defender’s arrival nahuel ferraresi.

Nahuel Bustos during the game between Girona and Mirandés Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The 23-year-old defender, who is also from the City Group, currently defends the Estorilfrom Portugal, on loan.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

According to Plihal, the Venezuelan’s situation with São Paulo is also well underway, but there are still more complex issues to be discussed.

Initially, players’ loans would be for one year – that is, until August 2023.

However, the Morumbi club is negotiating with the City Football Group so that the assignments are for a year and a half, thus avoiding losing the athletes in the middle of the dispute of the Brazilian season.