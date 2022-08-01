Scorsese and DiCaprio work together on new Apple TV+ production

posted on 01/08/2022 14:52



(credit: Disclosure)

The magazine Variety announced in a note on Friday 7/29 that The Wager, a film produced by Apple TV +, based on the book of the same name by journalist David Grann, will have Martin Scorsese as director. The production stars actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who has not worked with the filmmaker since the wolf of Wall Streetreleased in 2013.

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder tells the story of a British naval expedition in the 18th century. The vessel runs aground and the crew faces serious challenges until they are rescued and taken back to civilization, where they will be accused of treason and murder. The narrative is set in South America.

Still without a date for its release, the work has the participation of actors such as Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.