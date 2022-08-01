Secret Invasion | New Marvel series will be a crossover event, according to synopsis

(Image: publicity/Marvel)

The MCU’s next big crossover could be closer than we think. A new synopsis published on the website Disney Plus Originals to describe “Secret Invasion“, Marvel’s new series for streaming, as a “crossover event”. See below:

“’Secret Invasion’ is a newly announced series for Disney Plus starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos – characters who met in ‘Captain Marvel.’ The crossover event series features a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls that have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

The description is in line with the events seen in the “Secret Invasion” arc of the comics. The event follows a Skrull invasion of Earth, with several of the aliens infiltrating the main circles of power on Earth for years.

The series features the returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine. Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir complete the main cast, with no confirmed roles yet.

Kyle Bradstreet (from the series “Mr. Robot”) is in charge of the script, with Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim as directors.

The series premieres in spring 2023, with no confirmed date yet.