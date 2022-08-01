‘Secret Invasion’ Synopsis Confirms Marvel’s Mega Crossover; Check out!

‘Secret Invasion‘ is one of the most anticipated series of the marvel studiosand just like the 2008 comics brought together several characters from different teams, the adaptation will also be a mega crossover.

As already confirmed, the plot will feature former SHIELD agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), CIA agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), War Machine James Rhodes (Don Cheadle).

And, according to the synopsis released on the studio’s official website, the group will team up with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in an adventure involving the Skrulls, the shape-shifting aliens introduced in ‘captain marvel‘.

“’Secret Invasion’ is a newly announced series for the Disney+ which brings Samuel L. Jacksonn like Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn cLike Skrull Talos – characters who met in ‘Captain Marvel’. The series marks the crossover event behind a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls that infiltrated Earth years ago.”

Recalling that it was announced during the panel at San Diego Comic-Conwhat ‘Secret Invasion‘ will be released in 2023 during the North American Spring (March to May).

In addition, the official logo of the production was also released.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming Spring 2023 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Werg7vGvlP — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

The cast of ‘Secret Invasion‘ will also feature Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Egame, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

The production should be inspired by the comics of the same name, which show Fury (Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn), the leader of the Skrulls, during an alien invasion of Earth.

The first season will have six episodes.

