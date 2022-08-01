Secret Invasion | Synopsis describes series as crossover event

Secret Invasion is one of the productions Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCUin the acronym in English) most anticipated for the next phase and, although it doesn’t have as many plot details disclosed, a synopsis published on Disney+ Originals defined the series as a “crossover event”. and suggested that she may have multiple cameos over the course of her episodes. The information also reveals that the central plot will have Fury and Talos dealing with “a faction of Skrulls that infiltrate Earth”.

“Secret Invasion is a newly announced series for Disney+ starring Samuel L. Jackson like Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn like the Skrull Talos – characters who met in captain Marvel“, says the synopsis. “The crossover event series features a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls that have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

It was recently announced in SDCC that the series will hit the catalog in the first half of 2023, next to your official logo.

the cast of Secret Invasion currently has Ben Mendelsohnreprising the role of Talos; Cobie Smuldersagain as Maria Hill; Don Cheadle as the War Machine; and the trio Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarkewhich will debut in the MCU.

The plot follows that of captain marvel, when Nick Fury discovers the existence of the Skrulls, a shapeshifting alien race led by Talos. One of the biggest Marvel Comics events of the last twenty years, Secret Invasion shows the Skrulls infiltrating Earth.

