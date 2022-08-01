Secret Invasion synopsis revealed by Marvel

Marvel Studios has revealed the official synopsis of the Secret Invasion series, one of the news of Phase 5.

Disney+ has released a description of the MCU series, which will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos (via CBR).

“Secret Invasion is a newly announced series for Disney+, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos – characters who met in Captain Marvel,” reads the synopsis.

“The crossover event series features a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls that have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

The end of the description fits well with Cobie Smulders’ comment, which revealed that the Skrulls would have been on Earth for many years.

Secret Invasion logo

Series with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

The highlight of Secret Invasion will be Samuel L. Jackson, who returns as Nick Fury, a character he has played since Iron Man.

The plot must follow Nick Fury as he deals with a potential extraterrestrial threat. Secret Invasion is also the name of a comic book saga, but the series must take several liberties with the source material.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion arrives on the Disney+ catalog only in 2023.