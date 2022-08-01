see Selena Gomez’s trick to enhance the look

Owner of her own beauty brand, the vegan and cruelty-free Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez has a powerful card up her sleeve to enhance the look when applying the mascara. The singer’s trick boosts the strands in a simple and effective way, taking makeup to another level.

In a video published on TikTok, the artist teaches how to make a quick production for everyday life. At one point, she applies mascara on a pair of tweezers and presses the device on the lower strands, which promotes the effect of false eyelashes.

0

Intrigued, makeup artist and tiktoker Victoria Lyn tested (and approved) the trick. She guarantees that the technique is “a game changer for the lower lashes”.

Still according to the specialist, the conquered look refers to the 1960s.

Watch the videos of Gomez and Lyn:

@selenagomez @rarebeauty ♬ Crazy – Patsy Cline
@victorialyn @Selena Gomez Tweezers & MASCARA Hack‼️😮💕Try this! It’s a game changer for bottom lashes🙌 #selenagomez #makeup #beauty #mascara ♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo

