Selena Gomez thanks fans for “growing up with me” in emotional birthday video

Selena Gomez has an emotional message for the fans who stood by her on her 30th birthday.

The Rare Beauty founder, who celebrated her 30th birthday on July 22, shared the heartfelt video on TikTok yesterday to thank everyone who wished her a happy birthday.

“I was able to see some of your messages,” Gomez said. “I don’t read a lot of reviews but the few I did read were very, very sweet and I just want you to know that I don’t take that for granted.”

the star of Only murders in the building She also shared that she “couldn’t be more grateful” to those who donated money to the Rare Impact Fund. Gomez launched the charity initiative alongside her Rare Beauty brand, which aims to increase access to mental health services for young people.

Gomez thanked fans for “growing up with me” as she reflected on this new chapter in her life. “I’m 30 years old and I’m really enjoying it,” he said, trying to hold back tears. “I just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for being in my life, for growing up with me, for putting up with me,” she added with a glare.

“Thank you so much and I hope you have a wonderful afternoon, night, day and tomorrow. Wherever they are,” Gomez signed with a blown kiss.

Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday this past weekend with a formal birthday party surrounded by friends, including longtime friend Taylor Swift. For the occasion, the singer of Good for you Dressed in a floor-length Versace dress with pink tulle naked which involved a corset. Gomez completed the to look with a high, slicked-back ponytail and large Briony Raymond hoop earrings.

On July 25, the Disney Channel alumnus posted a black and white portrait of herself on Instagram along with a statement reflecting on the anniversary milestone.

“My twenties were a journey through good, difficult and beautiful times that I will never forget. Each of them made me the person I am today,” she wrote. “I am someone who is still learning, but who is more sure of what matters and what he wants. Someone who appreciates every gift and every lesson along the way.”

“After a few days of celebration, my heart is full, thankful and I can say I’m starting to really enjoy turning 30,” he continued. “Thank you so much for being part of my life, here is another decade! I love you all inside and out, so much it hurts!”