Shark that lives 400 years appears almost 7,000 km from its habitat

A researcher was working with fishermen to tag tiger sharks when she noticed a slow-moving creature that looked more like an elongated, smooth rock that had come to life.

The strange animal was a shark that normally inhabits the freezing waters of the Arctic, surviving for up to 400 years feeding mainly on polar bear carcasses.

The place where it was found by Devanshi Kasana, a doctoral student in the Predator Ecology and Conservation Laboratory at Florida International University (FIU), was unexpected: a reef in Belize, Central America. They are more than 7 thousand kilometers away from their natural habitat.

This is the first time a shark of this type has been seen in the waters of the western Caribbean off the world’s second longest barrier reef.

Discovery turned scientific article

Devanshi Kasana had spent a long night in search of tiger sharks, the weather was closing in on the horizon announcing the arrival of a storm. When making the last check, she noticed the presence of the animal, apparently old, with a pointed snout and small blue eyes.

“At first I was sure it was something else, like a six-gill shark that is well known from the deep waters of coral reefs,” Kasana said. “I knew it was unusual and so did the fishermen, who had never seen anything like it in all their years of fishing.” The discovery was published in an article in the journal Marine Biology.

Greenland shark experts consulted by her confirmed that it was either a Greenland shark or a hybrid between that species and the Pacific sleeper shark (Somniosus pacificus).

The longevity of these types of shark is precisely related to the slow movement, which slows down their growth. Because they lived in the depths, these species have poor vision, being almost blind.

Greenland sharks remain an enigma to science. What is known about them is that they tend to be seen in the icy waters of the Arctic and North Atlantic oceans. They are estimated to live over 400 years – earning them the special designation of the longest-lived vertebrate known to science.

And what was this shark doing there?

It is a mystery what this specimen was doing in the warm waters of the Caribbean. As little is known about them, this means that nothing can be definitively ruled out about the species. Greenland sharks may be scouring the ocean depths all over the world.

Experts even speculate that they can be found all over the world, living in the tropics at greater depths, where they can find their preferred low temperatures.

The waters where Kasana and the fishermen found the shark are certainly deep. Glover’s Reef Atoll – part of the Glover’s Reef Marine Reserve World Heritage Site, a marine protected area (MPA) – sits atop a limestone shelf, forming a lagoon surrounded by a coral reef.

Along the edges of the atoll is a steep slope that descends from 1,600 feet to 9,500 feet deep, meaning there is cold water needed for a Greenland shark to thrive.