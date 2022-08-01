Sony takes a stand against Activision acquisition fearing Call of Duty exclusivity on Xbox

Sony believes that Call of Duty would influence gamers to switch from their console to an Xbox if Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard is approved. The information was revealed by a questionnaire answered by the Japanese company to the Brazilian agency CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), which, like others around the world, analyze Microsoft’s proposal.

















economy and market

21 July

















economy and market

18 Jul



To finalize the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft needs legal approval from competition regulators around the world. While the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK are the largest, advice from other bodies is also required.

One of the main steps in the analysis process is the questionnaires. Regulators ask third parties about the acquisition to understand how it could affect the market. In Brazil, the government is transparent about the Public Administration, which allows anyone to see the company’s responses here.

Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Warner Bros., Riot Games and Sony have spoken out. However, the Japanese company showed apprehension with the deal. She cites that the Call of Duty franchise can influence a consumer to choose their console and refers to it as a blockbuster that has no rival, aside from its unrivaled budget and gigantic development structure.

Sony also brings a 2019 study that revealed that the importance of Call of Duty for entertainment is indescribable, standing alongside other established franchises such as Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.

To reinforce its importance, Sony has brought engagement numbers on Call of Duty’s social networks. The franchise has over 24 million followers on Facebook versus 7 million for Battlefield and over 12 million on Instagram versus 2 million for Battlefield. In addition, the Japanese company cites the game as synonymous with first-person shooters, defining the category.

In January, Sony officially spoke out for the first time about Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. She had said she hoped the Call of Duty franchise would continue cross-platform by contractual agreements. Phil Spencer confirmed that he intends to keep the multiplatform saga if the purchase is approved, however, Activision Blizzard only has a contract for three more Call of Duty games on PlayStationincluding Modern Warfare 2 coming out in October.

In annual lists, Call of Duty consistently ranks as one of the most popular PlayStation titles. Last year, Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War were the best-selling titles on Japanese consoles in the United States.

If the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is approved, Microsoft becomes the owner of franchises such as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Tony Hawk, StarCraft and Candy Crush. In addition, the company’s titles would be released directly on Xbox Game Pass.

As we extend the joy and community of gaming to everyone, we are incredibly excited to welcome the fantastic teams and iconic franchises of Activision Blizzard to Team Xbox https://t.co/DVrgYS8ssB — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 18, 2022

Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, King, Major League Gaming, Radical Entertainment, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob and Treyarch will also be under Microsoft’s umbrella.

It is also worth remembering that Activision Blizzard owns Major League Gaming, one of the largest professional esports organizations in the world with over 10,000 employees. Microsoft announced in January the agreement to buy Activision Blizzard for US$ 68.7 billion (~R$ 371 billion)the biggest deal in the tech industry to date.

See also