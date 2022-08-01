Sony will discontinue the PlayStation 5’s Accolades system due to lack of use

The feature should be removed from the console interface starting in September of this year

Sony confirmed this Monday (1) that will discontinue the PlayStation 5 Accolades (Praise) system. According to the Japanese company, the reason is simple: it simply was not used enough to justify any effort to ensure that it would continue to function properly in the future.

“In Fall 2022, the Accolades feature of the PlayStation 5 will no longer be supported. The feature didn’t see the level of usage we anticipated, so we’re refocusing our efforts. We encourage the community to continue to send each other positive messages”, said the company’s official statement.

Present on the PlayStation 5 since its launch, the system aims to aim to ensure positive interaction between players. After the end of an online match, for example, it can be used to congratulate teammates on their accomplishments or even to recognize the sportsmanship of an opponent.

Sony did not give a date for the end of the feature

Until the moment Sony did not provide a specific end date for the Accolades systembut this must be done from an update released from september of this year. The option is part of a series of interface innovations the company has brought to its latest console, which also involve game cards and new multimedia control systems.

While the company wasn’t specific about how many people were using the feature, the announcement makes room for other parts of the PS5 interface to be discontinued. At the same time, the PS4’s track record proves that the Japanese company can also make player-requested feature additions in future firmware updates.

While Accolades should disappear from the basic console interface, similar solutions should continue to exist in several games. Titles like Fortnite, overwatch and Call of Duty already offer players ally and adversary recommendation systems that also serve the purpose of creating more friendly online environments.

Source: Eurogamer, PlayStation