Soybeans fall more than 1% this beginning of the week, taking profits and dividing attention between weather and macro

The week begins with soybean prices operating in a negative field on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Around 7:50 am ET, oilseed futures were down between 17.25 and 24 points on major contracts, taking November to $14.44 and January to $14.51 a bushel. The market is returning part of the expressive gains of the last few days.

Attention remains on the climate in the American Midwest and now also on divergences that are beginning to appear between climate models.

“On the climate side, the rains in the US were accompanied by milder temperatures as expected. Rains concentrated in southern Illinois, eastern Missouri and the state of Kentucky, where it caused flooding. For the next few days, NOAA maps show strong waves of heat in the northern part of the USA and west of the belt, regions that will also receive less rainfall – the model for 8-14 has improved a little. market analyst Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest Commodities.

Thus, the market once again awaits new data from the weekly crop monitoring bulletin that the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brings this Monday, after the closing of the session in Chicago, at 17:00 (Brasilia).

In parallel, the financial and all the geopolitical tensions that are drawn around the world also require attention and monitoring. Monday (1) is a general low among all commodities, with losses of almost 2% in oil. Attention should also be paid to the exchange rate and demand for soybeans, especially from China.