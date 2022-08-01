Star of the wedding season Pallavi Sharda age, height, Instagram, roles: all about actress Asha

Are you a fan of romantic movies? How about the fake dating trope? If yes, then the next Netflix movie wedding season must be the perfect fit for you!

Premieres this Friday, August 4th, wedding season stars Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma as a pair of friends who start “dating” to avoid the pressure of their parents’ marriage. But when they fall in love, they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to become.

Australian actress Pallavi Sharda plays the female lead in the film. A talented artist of Indian descent, Pallavi is known for her work in films such as Lion and in Bollywood. She is also an Indian classical dancer Bharatha Natyam. If you’re interested in finding out more about her, you’ve come to the right place!

Pallavi Sharda age

O wedding season Actress was born on the 5th of March 1990 in Perth, Australia. She is 32 years old and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Pallavi Sharda height

Pallavi stands at 5 feet 4 inches. She has beautiful black hair and dark brown eyes.

Pallavi ShardaInstagram

You can follow Pallavi @pallavisharda. She is very active on her Instagram account with 2000+ posts and 401K+ followers. Pallavi regularly posts updates on her life and her various projects. She has been sharing cute promo photos to wedding season and some behind-the-scenes moments with her co-star, Suraj Sharma.

Pallavi Sharda Papers

Furthermore wedding seasonyou may have seen Pallavi in ​​movies like the Oscar nominee Lionwhich also starred in Dev Patel, Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman, or the Bollywood films begum jaan and hawaii. She also starred Tom and Jerry: The Movie as Preeta Mehta.