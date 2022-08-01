STARZPLAY Releases Trailer and Poster for ‘The Serpent Queen’ | Z1 Portal

Views: 12

STARZPLAY, STARZ’s international premium streaming platform, today released the trailer and poster for the new drama series The Serpent Queen, which will premiere on Sunday, September 11, in all European and Latin American territories of the platform. The series stars Golden Globe winner and two-time Oscar and BAFTA nominee, Samantha Morton (“Minority Report,” “Harlots,” “The Walking Dead”) as the nefarious Catherine de Medici, who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-running rulers in French history.

A provocative and historical drama, The Serpent Queen puts a contemporary twist on conventional narrative to tell the story of Catherine de Medici’s (Morton) rise to power. In the series’ premiere episode, “Medici Bitch,” Catarina’s story unfolds through flashbacks as she defends her actions and passes on the lessons she’s learned to her new confidante handmaid, Rahima (Sennia Nanua, from “The Girl with All the Gifts”, “Frankie”). At the age of 14, the young and orphan Catarina (Liv Hill, from “Three Girls”, “Jellyfish”) marries in 16th century French court. Despite her commoner status, her uncle Pope Clement (Charles Dance, from “Game of Thrones”, “The Crown”), has traded a large dowry and a geopolitical alliance in exchange for the union, and with it comes the expectation of many heirs. However, on their wedding night, Catherine discovers that her new husband is in love with Diane de Poitiers (Ludivine Sagnierfrom “Lupin”, “The Young Pope”), a beautiful lady-in-waiting twice her age.

With her future suddenly uncertain and little hope of conceiving an heir, Catherine must quickly learn who she can trust – both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the royal court – while manipulating anyone who underestimates her determination to survive any odds. cost.

The series also stars Colm Meaney (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”, “Tolkien”); Kiruna Stamell (“The New Pope”, “Moulin Rouge!”); Barry Atsma (“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”, “Bad Banks”); Alex Heath (“Suspicion”, “Boiling Point”); Amrita Acharia (“Game of Thrones”, “The Good Karma Hospital”); Enzo Cilenti (“Free Fire”, “The Last Tycoon”); Antonia Clarke (“Anna”, “Magic in the Moonlight”); Adam Garcia (“Coyote Ugly”, “Murder on the Orient Express”); Beth Goddard (“Manhunt”, “Des”); Raza Jaffrey (“Homeland”, “Code Black”); Ray Panthaki (“Away”, “Colette”); Nicholas Burns (“Emma”, “Harlots”); Danny Kirrane (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge,” “Don’t Forget the Driver”) and Rupert Everett (“My Best Friend’s Wedding”, “Adult Material”).

The Serpent Queen is based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France , by Leonie Frieda, and is a series from writer and executive producer Justin Haythe (“Revolutionary Road”, “Red Sparrow”, “The Lone Ranger”). Stacie Passon (“Transparent,” “Dickinson,” “Billions”) directs several episodes, including the premiere episode. The series is produced by Francis Lawrence (“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – The End”) and Erwin Stoff (“The Matrix,” “13 Hours,” “Edge of Tomorrow”). The eight-episode series is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

How to access STARZPLAY in Brazil:

STARZPLAY subscribers have access to exclusive premium programming, including the STARZ Originals series on the same day they are released in the US. Highlights include executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s explosive “Power” Universe; the dark comedy “Shining Vale” with Courteney Cox; and “Gaslit,” the long-awaited and modern adaptation of the Watergate scandal in the United States, starring Oscar winners Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. Other standout series include the STARZPLAY original series “Express,” which follows the victim of a lightning kidnapping, and “Señorita 89,” set in the dark glamor of 1980s Mexico; and acquisitions such as the groundbreaking period drama “The Great,” starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult; plus a blockbuster movie library with thousands of hours of entertainment.

