Suzy Cortez recalls flirting with Piqué: “She would send me intimate photos”

Suzy Cortez32 years old, is the Brazilian who earns the most in the OnlyFans, adult content platform. In all, there are R$ 2 million that Miss Bumbum World profits from the social network. The amount, according to Suzy, is the result of a lot of dedication, which makes users loyal.

In addition to the financial Suzy Cortez he personally receives the affection of his admirers on the streets of São Paulo, where he lives. However, in the digital world, she is often harassed by singers, businessmen and, especially, football players. The last and most controversial of her list, according to her, is Gerard PiqueBarcelona defender accused of betraying Shakira.

“As I am Barcelona’s muse, I paid several tributes to the team and to players. I think he got a little emotional and confused things […] so much so that he offered several times to see me, be with me, always lusting after me and avoiding me, until he started sending me intimate pictures of him. I found it disrespectful and ended up blocking it,” she tells Earth.

Until the moment Shakira and piqué have not officially commented on the reason that led to the end of their marriage. Rumors of infidelity circulate on social media and, from her personal experience, Suzy Cortez says he does not doubt that the player has betrayed the Colombian.

“I’m Lewis Hamilton’s ex-girlfriend, so I used to see Piqué at parties. I found all the things he said to me on Instagram to be disrespectful. I’m sure he cheated on Shakira […] to send a message like that, with foul words, to me, he was being unfaithful to his wife and family”, he adds.





While Shakira and Piqué face a millionaire divorce, Suzy Cortez struggles to get her Instagram account back. THE Miss Butt World had his profile hacked in 2021. According to the model, the process runs in court secrecy.

The report contacted Instagram’s advice, but so far has not received a response on the case. The space remains open.

With more than 1 million followers on its profile, the model says that he cannot calculate the damage that this problem is causing him. To clear her mind, she chooses to focus on her next projects: a fitness contest in Las Vegas, USA, a partnership with Victory Baro to launch a line of NFTs and a special project for the Qatar Cup.

About the latter, she doesn’t reveal much. Only that it will involve a lot of sensuality.

