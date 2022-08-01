TC Teaches: How to Update All Android Apps at Once

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add knowledge to your daily life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present one more tip; this time for Android users! Learn below how to update all the applications on your smartphone with Google system at once.

















How to Update All Android Apps at Once

Almost on a daily basis, the applications installed on your phone receive updates – either to bring new features, or to implement improvements in performance and security. Therefore, if the automatic update of these apps is not activated, it is possible that you will have to update them manually, individually, or all at once. Although the process can be carried out over any type of connection, we recommend using a WiFi network, as updates can easily exceed 100 MB. Here’s how to update all your apps at once. With your Android device in hand, open the Play Store ;

In the new menu, tap “Manage apps and devices”.





In “Updates available”, tap “ see details ” to see the apps that will be updated. If you do not want to check the details of the update, tap directly on “ update all ”.

” to see the apps that will be updated. On the new screen, check all the apps that need updating. To update all apps at once, tap the “update all”. The number of apps to update and the speed of your connection will define the time needed to complete the entire process.





You learned how to update all your apps at once! As you may have noticed, in addition to the “update all” located at the top, each app brings the “Update” by your side. So, if you want to update a specific app individually, just use this function. If updating apps installed on your Android manually isn’t ideal for you, you can set the system to update apps automatically as soon as the update is available. Check out the category below. How to enable automatic app update In addition to the manual update, you can configure your Android smartphone or tablet to receive app updates automatically. Thus, the device will download the new version of the app as soon as it is available, without the need for you to open the Play Store. Check it out below. With your Android device in hand, open the Play Store ;

In the new menu, tap “settings”.



