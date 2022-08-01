Textor says he ‘already spent twice as much’ than expected at Botafogo and admits: ‘I hired players I shouldn’t have’

John Textor is about to acquire another club. the owner of Botafogo has already been announced as a new member of Lyon-FRA and is expected to assume the post in the coming days, further increasing the worldwide club network he intends to carry out with Eagle Holdings.

In an interview with L’Équipe, France’s main newspaper, the businessman made comparisons to the work he will have at Lyon, the process of acquiring Crystal Palace-ING and what he has been doing at Botafogo.

– Look what I did at Crystal Palace… I went to the games, people thank me, I helped at the Academy (base), in signings, I brought new energy. It will be the same with Lyon, I bring my love for football and financial resources. I’m more behind the stage than in front. It was different in Botafogo, where I am solely responsible. There I changed everything because it was an association that ran the club. There was nothing. Interim positions, the grass was not cut, the coach (Enderson Moreira) argued with the referees …-he said.

In a self-assessment, Textor admitted mistakes at the beginning of the process at Alvinegro in decisions on and off the field. According to him, some contracts should not be made.

– At Botafogo, I’ve already spent twice as much as they asked me to. When you start deciding on a team and see that 10 or 20 million can take you further, you fall in love with the process and spend more than you had provided for. It’s gone viral and I’m spending way more than I should. I hired players that I shouldn’t have – he added.