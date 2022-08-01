That ’90s Show Season 1 Filming Completed

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

fans of the iconic That ’70s Show has a lot to celebrate, since its derivative That ’90s Show has already finished recording its first season. The Netflix production will show the life of Read Formandaughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), protagonists of the original series.

The young woman will be played by Callie Haverdawhich we’ll see on a visit to his grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) in Wisconsin.

The series is considered an American TV classic.

That ’90s Show promises to repeat the success of its predecessor, which is considered by many to be one of the best series of the turn of the 2000s. In the plot we see the story of young people discovering life in the 1970s, in the midst of all the changes that occurred in the period. The production is known for taking big names such as Ashton Kutcherwho played Michael Kelso and Mila Kuniswho played Jackie Burkhart.

The production was signed by Mark Brazill, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, with a total of nine seasons released between August 1998 and May 2006.

That ’90s Show recording completion was announced by the protagonist on her Instagram

On your Instagram, Callie Haverda announced the completion of filming for the first season of the series showing behind-the-scenes photos of the production. In addition, the actress talked about the months she spent working on the production and that she is looking forward to the public getting to know the new series, check it out:

“Work completed for the first season of That ’90s Show. This show has been my life for the last six or seven months and the people who work on it with me have become not only some of my closest friends but also my family. I am so grateful for this experience and for everyone who has been with me along the way. I can’t wait for you all to go back to the 90’s to meet Leia and her gang.”

In the new production, Haverda will be joined by a large part of the cast of the original series, such as Laura Prepon and Topher Grace, who will play their parents in the series. Also, recently Tommy Chong, one of the most comical characters in That ’70s Showwho owned the store where Hyde (Danny Masterson) worked.

That ’90s Show has not yet received an official release date for the Netflixbut production is expected to arrive in mid-2023, well earlier than expected.