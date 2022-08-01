The director of the controversial ‘The Hunt’ should direct the film based on ‘The Walking Dead’

The story of the character Rick Grimes, from the series ‘The Walking Dead‘ will continue into a movie and a new spin-off series.

Universal Pictures is in talks with Craig Zobel for him to direct the film based on ‘The Walking Dead‘, starring Andrew Lincoln on his return as Rick Grimes.

Zobel has the controversial ‘The hunt‘ (The Hunt), action political satire from the Blumhouse producer, Jason Blum.

The long will give rise to a new TV series derived from the franchise that will be an “epic love story of two characters who suffer for a changed world”, the spinoff that will reunite Rick, from Lincolnand Michonne, from Danai Gurira.

The film does not yet have a premiere date, but the series has already been released.

The beautiful art highlights Michonne’s emblematic machete and a map, where we can see the words: “The new world will need Rick Grimes.”

Scott M. Gimplethe franchise’s chief content officer, will serve as showrunner for the series.

The production will have six episodes, which will be released in 2023.

Please note that ‘The Walking Dead‘ will return with the final episodes on October 2nd.

We finish the fight together.#TWD‘s Final Episodes premiere October 2nd on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/ozR7PgFRj9 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 22, 2022

Created by Frank Darabontthe series is based on the comics of the same name by Robert Kirkman.

The plot follows a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world that has to face not only the dead, but also the living.

The cast has Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

