The disgusting reason a man left his dog trapped in a car that was 45 degrees Celsius

the police of Las Vegasus United States, recently detained a 50-year-old man accused of leaving his 3-month-old Husky dog ​​in a vehicle with a temperature of approximately 45ºC. Generating revolt in many, the reason was revealed: he left the animal locked up to go gamble at a casino.

According to information gathered, the complaint took place around 3 pm, after the animal was found by employees of the Bellagio Hotel & Casino. And in addition to being trapped in the vehicle on the day the thermometers were high, according to the detailed, the dog had his mouth gagged.

Police released the recording of a body camera of one of the officers in which it shows the doggo sitting totally panting in the back seat of the vehicle. “There was a lot of saliva and he couldn’t breathe”, said one of the witnesses. See the recording after the highlight. (If you can’t see it, don’t worry and just access the link).

WHAT NOT TO DO IN VEGAS:

On July 20, we got a call from security from a hotel & casino at 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (The high temperature that day was 113)

Security spotted a puppy inside a locked vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage with its mouth taped shut around 3 pm pic.twitter.com/kmZJ9CcQyU — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 28, 2022

As can be seen in the recording, the 50-year-old man arrives a short time later and ends up being detained by the officers. “We found that the dog was in the car for about two hours without air conditioning, food or water, while the owner of the vehicle went to play.”reinforced on Twitter.

Finally, they made an appeal on this social network: “Don’t leave people or animals locked in cars in the heat”.

