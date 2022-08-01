The movies and series coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2022

With the turn of the month and the arrival of August, Amazon Prime Video brings news in its catalog, with some very interesting highlights. The title that draws the most attention is “Samaritan”, a film in which Sylvester Stallone lives a retired superhero – showing that even the veteran has surrendered to superhero movies, so significant in today’s cinema.

In the story, the Samaritan is a hero presumed dead after a historic battle. However, an investigation into his whereabouts will show that he may be alive, disguised as a common worker. Julius Avery signs on to direct, while Stallone also joins as one of the producers.

In addition, Amazon’s streaming service also receives interesting titles, such as “Young Witches – New Sisterhood”, a sequel to a classic, and “Sing: Quem Canta Seus Males Espanta”, a good option for children.

Also worth mentioning is the series “Clarice”, with its first season, showing the adventures of Clarice Sterling, the detective remembered for her association with serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the acclaimed “The Silence of the Lambs” (1993), which won an Oscar.

Amazon Prime Video debuts in August 2022

Films

Sing: Who Sings His Evils Amazes – August 1: In a city of humanoid animals, a theater owner organizes a singing competition to save his theater.

The Hailey Dean Mystery: Chosen to Die – August 1: Hailey Dean knows that District Attorney Paulina D’Orazio is innocent of the murder of a man she has put behind bars and must do everything possible to prove it in the face of mounting evidence.

Thirteen Lives – The Rescue – August 5: A rescue mission is mounted in Thailand, where a group of boys and their football coach are trapped in a flooding underground cave system.

A Very Special Team – August 12: They didn’t know it, but they were about to make history. A group of women dreamed of playing baseball professionally, but they didn’t imagine that they would make the first women’s team in the American baseball league.

News of a kidnapping – August 12: One of the most impressive books by Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez arrives on Prime Video. Based on a true story about the kidnapping of a group of prominent Colombian figures in the 1990s. A series starring Cristina Umaña and Juan Pablo Raba.

Young Witches – New Sisterhood – August 15: In the continuation of Blumhouse’s cult hit, Young Witches, an eclectic quartet of would-be teenage witches get more than they bargained for by leaning on their newfound powers. Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, the film stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment are producing the film for Columbia Pictures.

Hunting Ava Bravo – August 19: Billionaire sportsman Buddy King relaxes hunting captive humans on his remote mountain estate. But his latest victim, Ava Bravo, is not an easy target.

the ideal man – August 19: To obtain research funds for her studies, a scientist accepts an offer to participate in an extraordinary experiment: for three weeks, she must live with a humanoid robot, created to make her happy.

Samaritan – August 26: 25 years after an insane battle, everyone believed the superhero Samaritan (Sylvester Stallone) was dead. But now a little boy (Javon Walton) begins an investigation to look for the whereabouts of the superhero and his main lead is Joe, a worker who looks ordinary but hides his true heroic identity.

Series

Making the Cut – Season 3 – August 19: A group of designers compete in New York, Paris and Tokyo to take their brands to the next level.

Clarice: Season 1 – August 26: A year after capturing serial killer Bufallo Bill with the help of Hannibal Lecter, FBI agent Clarice Starling returns to fieldwork, still dealing with the psychological aftermath of her previous experience.

