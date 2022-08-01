The sci-fi movie that was supposed to spawn a 7-chapter franchise, but was a flop – Movie News

I Am Number Four (2011) is an adaptation of a popular literary saga, but it was not successful as a film franchise.

The science fiction genre is rife with popular book adaptations and franchise attempts that have failed to achieve the commercial success they had hoped for. When it comes to productions that are expensive and complicated to make, at the slightest sign of failure, studios can cancel plans altogether. That was the case with I Am Number Four (2011), which promised a lot, but was a disappointment.

In the story, nine aliens fled the planet Lorien, where they were known by numbers, to hide on Earth and the Mogadorians, enemies who need to eliminate them all. – in the right order – so that their special powers cannot be used against them. The hunt has begun and numbers One, Two and Three have already been murdered. Number Four lives undercover among humans as John Smith (Alex Pettyfer), aided by his protector Henri (Timothy Olyphant) in the quiet Ohio town of Paradise. While discovering his newfound powers, Smith meets student Sarah Hart (Dianna Agron) and falls in love with her, putting their lives and the future of their race at risk because the enemy has already located him. Lucky for you, Number Six (Teresa Palmer) has also found him and can help in the battle.

Why were plans for the I Am Number Four franchise canceled?

In 2011, this mixture of science fiction, fantasy and romance arrived in theaters through the hands of DJ Caruso, the same director of Paranoia and : Reactivated. He was hired to adapt in cinemas the first book of the saga consisting of 7 chapters. The literary phenomenon had a following around the world, but that didn’t help the film reach the heights the studio had hoped for.

That’s not to say I Am Number Four was a box office failure, as it reached $150 million worldwide, tripling its budget. Unfortunately, critics did not receive it so well with mostly negative reviews and that made the producer reconsider the continuation of the saga. This poor reception, with the fact that a higher box office number was expected due to the saga’s popularity, made it plans for future sequels were canceled.

Screenwriter Marti Noxon confirmed to Collider in 2011 that the sequels have been shelved for now. A few years later, the director opened a door to hope. “There’s been some conversations in the last couple of months about trying to do something because there’s this public appetite out there. […] I think DreamWorks will do it too, so it will be interesting. I don’t know if I would be involved, but I know they are talking about it,” he said. However, in 2021, the actor Alex Pettyfer, who starred in the film, stated that DreamWorks had ruled out any attempt to revive the saga. In fact, the critical failure of the production was so great that Pettyfer never returned to the spotlight in the same way.

In this way, more than a decade after the film’s release, it seems unlikely that anyone will rescue this saga in theaters again, but at least it still has a legion of fans cheering.