The super telescope that will investigate the origin of stars

New equipment will help reconstruct the Milky Way’s formation in unprecedented detail.

Scientists have paired one of the most powerful telescopes on Earth with a new technology that will reveal in unprecedented detail how our galaxy formed.

The William Herschel Telescope (WHT) in La Palma, Spain, will be able to observe a thousand stars per hour, cataloging a total of five million.

A super-fast mapping device attached to the WHT will analyze the composition of each star and the speed at which it travels.

The telescope will show how our Milky Way galaxy was built over billions of years.

Professor Gavin Dalton of the University of Oxford has spent more than a decade developing the equipment, known as Weave. He said he was “very excited” to see the technology about to be used.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for a lot of people to make this happen and it’s great that it’s working. The next step will be a new adventure, and that’s wonderful!”

Weave’s robotic fingers precisely position 1,000 optical fibers, each pointed at a star Image: Gavin Dalton

Weave was installed on the WHT, which is high on a mountain on the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canary Islands. The name is an acronym for WHT Enhanced Area Velocity Explorer. The instrument has 80,000 different parts and is an engineering miracle.

Astronomers can identify the positions of thousands of stars in each part of the sky that the WHT is aimed at. The Weave’s nimble robotic fingers react by placing optical fibers on a plate that point to each star.

Swirl of billions of stars

These fibers work like tiny telescopes. Each of them captures light from a single star and channels it into another instrument. This then splits the light into a rainbow spectrum, which contains the secrets of the star’s origin and history.

The entire process is completed in just one hour. As this happens, fiber optics for another thousand stars are positioned on the reverse side of the plate, which flips over to analyze the next dataset once the previous survey is complete.

The Milky Way has up to 400 billion stars Image: Science Photo Library

Our galaxy is a dense whirlpool of up to 400 billion stars. But it started out as a relatively small collection of stars.

It grew from successive mergers with other small galaxies over billions of years. Just like the addition of stars from new galaxies that join ours, the churning of each merger also leads to the formation of new stars.

Weave is able to calculate the speed, direction, age and composition of each star it observes, creating a moving image of stars moving in the Milky Way.

According to Dalton, extrapolating these data retroactively, it will be possible to reconstruct the entire formation of the Milky Way in unprecedented detail.

“We will be able to track the galaxies that were absorbed as the Milky Way was built through cosmic time — and see how each absorption triggered the formation of new stars,” he said.

Marc Balcells, head of WHT, told BBC News that Weave could lead to a major shift in our understanding of how galaxies are made.

“We’ve heard for decades that we’re in a golden age of astronomy, but what the future holds will be far more important. Weave will answer questions that astronomers have been searching for for decades, such as how many pieces came together to form a large galaxy and how many galaxies came together to form the Milky Way?”

Expert Cecilia Farina says Weave can make unexpected discoveries Image: BBC News

Cecilia Farina, an instrumentation specialist on the project, said she believed the Weave would make astronomy history.

“There’s a huge amount of stuff we’re going to find that we didn’t expect to find,” she said. “Because the Universe is full of surprises.”

– This text was published at https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/geral-62375933