These Android apps hide trojans and adware: delete them now from your smartphone – Apps

Despite the security measures taken by Google, cybercriminals are always looking for new ways to submit applications to the Play Store that, at first glance, seem harmless, but which hide malicious software. Doctor Web researchers have detected a new “batch” of apps with trojans and adware that have already been downloaded by millions of users.

Experts detail that throughout June, they identified close to 30 types of adware in apps with over 9.8 million downloadsbetween new members of malware families and modifications to known malicious software.

The cybersecurity firm also found trojans from the Joker malware family, which began attacking the Play Store in 2017 and has continued to wreak havoc on Google’s digital store since then.

Click on the images for more details

Among the applications detected are, for example, image and wallpaper editing apps, virtual keyboards, as well as supposed system management tools and utilities.

Do you have any of these apps? Uninstall them from your smartphone now

Photo Editor: Beauty Filter

Photo Editor: Retouch & Cutout

Photo Editor: Art Filters

Photo Editor – Design Maker

Photo Editor & Background Eraser

Photo & Exif Editor

Photo Editor – Filters Effects

Photo Filters & Effects

Photo Editor : Blur Image

Photo Editor : Cut, Paste

Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIF

Neon Theme Keyboard

Neon Theme – Android Keyboard

Cashe Cleaner

Fancy Charging

FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner

Call Skins – Caller Themes

funny caller

CallMe Phone Themes

InCall: Contact Background

MyCall – Call Personalization

caller theme

caller theme

Funny Wallpapers – Live Screen

4K Wallpapers Auto Changer

NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers

Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds

Notes – reminders and lists

With regard to adware applications, researchers indicate that several of the detected apps require the user to permission to open various types of windows on top of other applications, or to always run in the background.

To make victims not notice that additional malicious apps are being installed, the malware hides generated icons, or replaces them with less noticeable ones by users.

Doctor Web specialists found applications with a trojan from the Android.PWS.Facebook family that steals data that can be used to hack Facebook accountslike this apps with trojans that simulate clicking on websites running in the background.

Also highlighted is an application with a fake chat service that hides a trojan that opens a variety of websites, mostly for alleged online dating, urging victims to register. The entered data can then be used by cybercriminals or sold on online “black markets”.

Websites opened by the trojan were also detected that simulate conversations with someone who appears to be a real person and who ask victims to pay to continue the conversation.

Doctor Web alerted Google to malicious applications, however, at the time of publishing the findings of its investigation, some were still active on the Play Store.