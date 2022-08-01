Thor’s Adopted Daughter’s Origin, Powers, and Abilities

When Chris Hemsworth mentioned, unassumingly in an interview, that his sons were in Thor: Love and Thunder casteveryone assumed that it was a mere cameo.

next to the children of Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and even director Taika WaititiHemsworth’s younger twins do not have a leading role in the film – but it is worth mentioning that the children are a very important detail of the plot and has plenty of screen time (in addition to a amazing action scene).

As for the actor’s eldest, however, the hole is much lower: India Hemsworthwho is 10 years old, plays a very prominent and important role.

India appears soon in the first scene of the moviefor she is none other than Gorr’s daughter – who is not yet the Butcher of the Gods. THE child’s deathof hunger and thirst, is one of the main reasons that leads him to the path of revenge and villainy.

Who is Amor, Thor’s adopted daughter?

At the end of the movie, Gorr is on the verge of death after having the necrosword destroyed by Jane Foster. Still, he managed to complete the plan to unlock the portal that gave access to the Eternity: deity who would grant it any wish.

It is at this moment that, realizing Thor’s love for Jane, Gorr redeems himself and chooses to abandon hatred. He uses his desire to bring the daughter back to life and again we see India Hemsworth on the big screen.

Gorr then says goodbye to the girl and asks for Thor’s protection. before taking your last breath.

As sacrifice and death of Jane, Thor starts to dedicate himself to the life of “daddy god” of the girl he swore to protect. The child now has Super powers – probably a detail added by Eternity time to resuscitate her.

The two begin to live together as father and daughter and to face adventures across galaxies – and she even wields the Stormbreaker now that the Mjolnir is back home.

O real name of this character is not revealed, but korg ends the narration by saying that, “among the many names by which they were once called”the main thing is… ‘Love and Thunder’.

It’s also at this time that it makes perfect sense an interview with Taika Waititi before the launch when he said that the title “Love” it wasn’t about the romance between Thor and Jane.

Love’s Powers and Abilities

The character doesn’t have a counterpart in the comicsnot even as the daughter of cap (originally he had a son, who died to anger him against the gods).

Despite being created specifically for Thor: Love and Thunder, the film itself has already shown some of the girl’s skills. Furthermore, important informations about it can also be obtained even in films previous.

The only powers that actually appear in the movie are the Super strength and the ability to shoot laser through the eyes – which is already pretty cool. Even so, knowing that she was reborn from Eternity, we can already be certain: she is already one of the most powerful beings in that universe.

It is quite possible that Love inherit some cosmic powers of Eternity itself, known to comic book readers. Some of them are: manipulate time and space, matter, reality and even magic. she can also turn into anyone or anything that exists.

Even considering its origin, it is quite likely that Amor is immortal – or at least very tough and hard to kill.

what might have looked like just a detail (but it’s not!) is the fact that the little girl can wield the Stormbreaker and that says a lot about your real skills.

In Avengers: Infinity Warbefore heading to Nidavellir to forge the axe, Thor explains that he would be such a powerful weapon that not even any of Guardians of the Galaxy would be powerful enough to wield it.

He makes this very clear and goes so far as to claim that their bodies would shatter and their minds would collapse into a state of madness. Now… none of these things happened to Love!

Having powers from Eternity, there are no limits for screenwriters to develop the skills of love. She may be a character similar to Scarlet Witchwhose true power level is practically inconceivable.

Will Love be part of the Young Avengers?

With each new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie or series, it gets clearer and clearer that the studio is laying the groundwork for the Young Avengers.

Beside Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, America Chavez, Kamala Khan and a few others, little Amor has plenty potential to join the team. Considering that it still takes some years for that to happen, she will already be fine grown up In this ocasion.

Does Chris Hemsworth’s daughter Will you stay in the MCU for many, many years?

About Thor: Love and Thunder

To the general happiness of Marvel fans, the god of thunder won a fourth movie.

Entitled Thor: Love and Thunderthe long was expected to close Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – which did not happen exactly.

The plot also had some very unexpected events, the biggest being the Natalie Portman returns as Jane FosterBut not only that.

The film also focused on first LGBT hero from Marvel in the movies, who is actually already a well-known character: Valkyrie is now King of Asgard.

Jane Foster, on the other hand, is not only back in the films of the God of thunderbut also returns as itself: she becomes the Mighty Thorjust like in the comics.

for the direction, Taika Waititi from Thor: Ragnarokis back.

From the cast, not just Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Other names are that of Christian Bale (who plays the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (who lives Zeus).

The first trailer released also already confirmed the Guardians of the Galaxy appearance.

Thor: Love and Thunder premiered on July 7, 2022, in theaters in Brazil.

Read the official synopsis:

The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjölnir, revealing herself to be the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

