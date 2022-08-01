Through a psychic, Eliza Samúdio would have revealed where her body was thrown

In psychography, Eliza Samúdio would have revealed details about her brutal murder to the psychic, in addition to information on where the body was thrown.

Eliza Samudio he would have communicated with a clairvoyant through a psychographed letter and given reports of his brutal murder, in addition to revealing where his body would have been thrown. The victim was a model and was the goalkeeper’s lover Bruno Fernandeswho was sentenced to 22 years and 3 months for the murder and concealment of a corpse – and for the kidnapping and false imprisonment of his son Bruninho. Although her body was not found, in January 2013 the judge of the Jury Court of Contagem, at the time, in Greater BH, Marixa Fabiane Lopes Rodrigues, ordered the issuance of the death certificate. However, the famous seer in the middle, Chaline Grazikread a letter that claims to be from Eliza herself on her Instagram, stating that she knows where the body is, and that this specific will be revealed soon. Check out:

“It was cruel, it was horrible. I tried to call for help, but no one listened. My neck hurt so much, they squeezed, until my body ran out of oxygen. But at that moment, my spirit immediately left my body. It was near a tree from where I saw everything they did to me. Suddenly, there came a grumpy man with dark skin and a red shirt. That day I didn’t know who he was. But I could see everything they did to me, a feeling they had of dread , who didn’t know what to do. They seemed possessed. I never imagined what they were capable of. One told the other how to hide the body… They decided to throw me into a river, which I clearly remember, a fetid river. They took a piece of wood with lint and They beat me a lot, until my body was at the bottom. They looked terrified, but even so they committed the crime. I saw everything, felt everything”, reports the letter.

remember the case

the case Eliza Samudio refers to the events surrounding the disappearance and death of model and actress Eliza Silva Samudio, which took place in 2010. During the investigation, one of the witnesses told investigators that the girl had been killed by strangulation.

Bruno was sentenced to 17 years and 6 months in a closed regime for triple aggravated homicide (for clumsy reasons, asphyxiation and use of a resource that made it difficult to defend the victim), 3 years and 3 months in an open regime for kidnapping and false imprisonment and plus 1 year and 6 months for concealment of corpse. The penalty was increased because the goalkeeper was still considered the mastermind of the crime.

In the reported crime, Eliza was forcibly taken from Rio de Janeiro to a goalkeeper’s farm in Esmeraldas (MG), where she was kept in private prison. Afterwards, the victim was handed over to former police officer Marcos Aparecido dos Santos, known as Bola, who asphyxiated her and disappeared with her body, until then not found.

