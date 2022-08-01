Tom Sturridge Age, Height, Girlfriends: Everything to Know About the Sandman Star

Neil Gaiman fans have been so excited about a certain Netflix release ever since the sandman cast has been officially released. Unconfirmed reports were previously released about Gwendoline Christie and Tom Sturridge joining the live-action series, and we were all thrilled to hear the confirmation. Now, we’re just days away from the premiere!

For those who don’t know, the sandman is based on Gaiman’s dark fantasy comic book of the same name, which landed a spot on The New York Times bestseller list. Gaiman is also known for his acclaimed novels, including american gods, Coralineand Star dust.

Needless to say, those who are already fans of the DC comics are excited about this adaptation coming to Netflix, and fantasy fans who haven’t read the source material are probably just as excited after seeing the epic trailer. And if you’re excited to see Tom Sturridge in action as the lead role, we don’t blame you. Here’s everything you should know about the actor playing Dream.

Tom Sturridge’s Age

Born December 21, 1985, Sturridge is currently 36 years old. He is originally from London, England.

Tom Sturridge’s Instagram

If you’re looking forward to following Sturridge on Instagram, you’re unfortunately out of luck. The actor is not active on the social media platform, at least not with a public Instagram to follow. If he ends up making an account, we’ll make sure you know!

Tom Sturridge Height

O velvet saw star is at 5’10.

Who is Tom Sturridge dating?

Does Tom Sturridge have a girlfriend? It’s not completely clear now. He previously dated actress Sienna Miller sometime between 2011 and 2015, and the two share a daughter together. After that, there were rumors that he might be in a relationship with Weird stuff star Maya Hawke. According to People, the stars were spotted spending time together in the Hamptons in July 2020. None of the actors have confirmed or denied any romance.

Most recently, Sturridge was photographed kissing Alexa Chung at Wimbledon in July 2022, sitting right behind Sienna Miller! While it was an interesting story at the time, leaving many to assume that Sturridge and Chung were dating, we never saw pictures of the two together again! At this point, we think Sturridge is single.

Tom Sturridge papers

In addition to his next major role in the sandmanyou might recognize Sturridge from his appearances in movies like Netflix velvet saw (2019), Far from the maddened crowd (2015), or be Julia (2004). He comes from an artist family as his father is a BAFTA award winning director and screenwriter named Charles Sturridge and his mother is an actress named Phoebe Nicholls.

We’re excited to see Sturridge take on the role of Dream in the sandman and we look forward to hearing more about it! Be sure to stream all 10 episodes of the new show this Friday, August 5th. While we wait, check out the awesome trailer below!