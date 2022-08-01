TP-Link announces EX220 and EC225-G5 routers in Brazil with mesh technology and Wi-Fi 6

TP-Link announced on Monday (1st) two new mesh routers with state-of-the-art technologies that “ensure whole-home coverage and end-to-end management for ISPs”, highlighting that the products target companies that seek to provide the network service with excellence in speed.

TP-Link EX220





Starting with the most advanced model, the TP-Link EX220 features EasyMesh technology and uses the dual-band Wi-Fi 6 protocol to deliver speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps — 1,201 Mbps on the 5.0 GHz band and 574 Mbps on the high-speed band. 2.4 GHz — broadcast by its four antennas with Beamforming, which optimizes the signal for connected devices. With EasyMesh built in, the model can be added to the unified Wi-Fi network with other access points that support the technology so that the user can surf the web, play online games and stream 4K videos from any room in the house.

















Wi-Fi 6 is enhanced with WPA3, which adds more secure encryption to the network password and prevents brute force attacks. To ensure more connection stability, the router has 4 LAN ports for connecting PCs, Smart TVs and other compatible devices. The EX220 is one of the models in the portfolio that integrates the Aginet ecosystem, which offers users and internet providers a set of Intuitive and simplified tools for device controlnetwork data and status, as well as remote configurations, firmware updates and troubleshooting. TP-Link’s Aginet solutions include Aginet ACS and Aginet Config features, plus the dedicated TP-Link Aginet app, available for Android and iOS devices. “Together, these tools provide providers with a fully functional Wi-Fi management platform, capable of reducing operational costs, helping companies in the segment to obtain maximum profit, with the help of a highly powerful and flexible system”, comments Nelson Ito, the company’s business director.

TP-Link EC225-G5





Capable of delivering speeds of up to 867 Mbps on 5.0 GHz and 450 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, the EC225-G5 is a MU-MIMO solution ideal for those who don't want to spend a lot and have a more economical internet plan. Here, we only have 3 LAN ports. This router has several advanced technologies that are also present in the EX220, such as EasyMesh and Beamforming. The wireless connection is enhanced by four external high-performance antennas capable of directing the signal more precisely — always with the security of built-in firewalls and WPA3 encryption.

















