“Tremendous small talk”; Mauro Cezar is not silent about the ‘advantage’ between Flamengo and Corinthians

There is no doubt that one of the most anticipated games of the year will take place this Tuesday (2), between Flamengo and Corinthians, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, bringing a lot of expectation. The teams from the 2 biggest fans in Brazil face each other looking for a place in the next phase, but they know that it won’t be easy to win.

The Paulistas, led by Vítor Pereira, are in a good phase in the Brazilian Championship, coming from a 1-0 victory over Botafogo, but skidded in the Copa do Brasil by losing to Atlético-GO, away from home, by 2-0. 0. The team coached by Dorival Júnior is experiencing a similar scenario, with 4 consecutive victories for the national team, but they did not get out of 0-0 with Athletico-PR, at Maracanã, in the knockout stage.

Anyway, for many, Cariocas are favorites in this dispute, something that was completely ruled out by Mauro Cezar Pereira. The journalist, in the podcast “Posse de Bola #250”, said that the Mais Querido is living a better moment than the paulistas, but disagrees that this places him as a favorite in Libertadores.

“About this talk of Flamengo’s favoritism, I think Flamengo has a better moment today than Corinthians, but in a confrontation like this this is more bullshit, tremendous small talk”started, completing:

“Like the one last year that Atlético-MG was favorite against Palmeiras. He played better than Palmeiras, got the penalty in São Paulo, scored 1-0 in Belo Horizonte, Vargas had the qualifying ball and missed the goal, and then in a mistake made by a defender who had been playing so well, Nathan Silva, a serious individual error, Veron plays and Dudu’s goal, Palmeiras qualifies by a criterion that no longer exists, which is the away goalThe”he highlighted, taking the opportunity to praise Vítor Pereira:

“Corinthians has great players, they have a better coach, even more experiencedmore internationally lived, able to shape his team with the circumstances and I don’t believe he will play tomorrow thinking it will solve tomorrow. In my mind, Vítor Pereira thinks he will decide in Rio and not in São Paulo. Of course, if he has the opportunity to make a 3-0, wonderful, but I don’t think he’ll analyze it that way, I imagine he’ll get a good score knowing that the decision will be in Maracanã”he concluded, as published by “UOL Esporte”.