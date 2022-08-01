Ultrasound on cell phone: pregnant women will be able to watch the fetus grow

Can you imagine following an ultrasound on your cell phone? Yes, it will be possible! Future moms will be able to follow the growth of their children even before they are born. A group of engineers has developed a technology that makes it possible to monitor the development of the fetus through a cell phone.

Those responsible are from the Institute of Technology (MIT), in Massachusetts, United States. The technology works by linking a small sticker and a mobile app.

The technology being developed makes continuous image capture. It uses artificial intelligence to send these records to the responsible person.

innovative technology

The sticker is the size of a postage stamp and will allow expectant mothers to track their baby’s growth by ultrasound for 48 hours.

The devices are about 3 millimeters thick and scientists expect them to be available in US stores and pharmacies soon.

The university’s mechanical engineering professor, Xuanhe Zhao, is one of the creators of the project, and suggests that the technology be used once a week, for safety reasons.

“We envisioned that the patches could be used on various parts of the body. We believe that we have reached a new era of wearable imaging devices that will allow an internal view of our organs”, explains the professor, in an interview with the Daily Mail.

positive results

The patches were tested and the results were published in the scientific journal Science, one of the most prestigious in the world.

The tests involved 15 volunteers, who used the patches on various parts of the body, such as the neck, chest, abdomen and arms, for 48 hours. During this period, they performed a number of activities, such as cycling and lifting weights.

Monitoring shows changes in the heart and muscles while the individual is exercising and abdominal swelling during eating.

Other forms of use

The devices could also be used in patients with suspected or diagnosed cancer to monitor tumors and expedite diagnosis and treatment.

The ultrasounds currently available work by capturing the sound frequencies emitted by the body, converted into an image for a specific computer, requiring wires.

US scientists are now working to make this device’s wireless technology available.

