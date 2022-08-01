UN chief condemns blue helmet attack with dead in Democratic Republic of Congo – News

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Sunday that he was “outraged” by the fatal incident involving UN peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on the Ugandan border, which claimed the lives of two people.

Guterres said he was “saddened and dismayed” by the incident, which took place in Kasindi. The United Nations chief expressed “with the utmost firmness the need to establish responsibility for these facts”, and considered it appropriate “to arrest the soldiers involved in this incident and to immediately open an investigation”, indicated his deputy spokesman, Farhan. haq.

Soldiers from the UN Force Intervention Brigade (MONUSCO) “opened fire for unexplained reasons and forced entry to the border post”, the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo said.





A video shared on social media showed several men, at least one in police uniform and another in army uniform, advancing towards the UN vehicle at the Kasindi checkpoint.

After a verbal exchange, the blue helmets appear to open fire and cross the barrier to the Ugandan border with the vehicle.

Earlier this week, three peacekeepers and more than a dozen people died during protests against the UN mission in several towns along the Ugandan border.

Protesters criticize Monusco for its inability to stop the violence and attacks by hundreds of armed groups active in the eastern African country.



