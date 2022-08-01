University is giving 100% scholarships to study in Canada

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Many Brazilians dream of studying abroad. However, this becomes difficult in view of the high prices to travel and pay for studies, as well as the devaluation of the real against currencies such as the euro and dollar.

The good news is that, in some cases, you can save on some of these factors. This is the case for scholarships to study abroad. In this text, you check out a University that is giving 100% scholarships to study in Canada. So, check it out below.

University offers full scholarship to study abroad

In this way, Brazilians who wish to study at a university in Canada may be entitled to full scholarships. This is possible through a selection process carried out by the University of Montreal. In this case, those selected for the program would be exempt from any type of charge. However, according to what was informed, the aid varies according to the academic performance of each student.

This offer of vacancies started in 2020, from an incentive program of the University. And not only Brazilians can apply, but also students from anywhere in the world. In addition, the objective of the faculty of Montreal, Canada, is to facilitate exchanges and increase cultural exchanges between academics.

Finally, vacancies are for undergraduate and graduate courses. Interested parties should access the official website of the University of Montreal, where they will find all the documents required for registration. So, keep an eye on the deadlines and don’t miss the chance to apply and who knows, you can study abroad for free!

