Unmissable deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for R$75 and other great deals on summer sales

Software like Windows and Office pack are essential for the job market, as they are the basis for a well-functioning work environment and a constant flow of productivity for those who play production and delivery roles.

Knowing the importance of using these interfaces in everyday life, the cdkeysales has an offer with special summer discounts this July, offering the best prices on the market for you, who don’t want to be without your favorite productivity apps.

How about saving even more when purchasing? Then use the promotional coupon GIZMODO you acquire 30% off in the purchase of licenses Office pack It’s from Windows 10separately or in a joint purchase, with a 30-day exchange or return date (from the date of acquisition).

Check out all available offers:

Windows

Office pack

Windows 10 + Office Pack

Step by step to activate the discount and license of products

Follow the instructions below to activate the discount and product licenses:

1. Choose the desired product

2. Click on the “Buy Now” button and when the product is in the cart, enter the coupon GIZMODO in the “promotion code” field and click on “apply”.

3. To activate the Windows 10 license, go to Windows settings, select the “Activation” category and click the “Change Product Key” button. A window will open for you to enter the activation code you just purchased.

Get to know Cdkeysales

THE cdkeysales is a professional platform that, for over 10 years, has been selling the best digital keys for games, programs and software. With a personalized customer service at any time of the day, the company stands out for its competitive prices and also for the variety of payment methods, which include credit cards, PayPal, Paymentwall and even Bitcoins.

*****

WARNING: This content is sponsored. Therefore, Gizmodo Brasil is not responsible for past information or purchases made through the links. Products and promotions are entirely the responsibility of Cdkeysales.