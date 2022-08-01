US Court Sentences Capitol Invader to 7 Years in Prison | World

This Monday (1st), an associate of the far-right militia Three Percenters was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for participating in the attack on the Capitol, in Washington DC, in the United States, on January 6, 2021. .

Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, was convicted by a jury in March of five felony counts, including bringing a weapon onto Capitol grounds and obstructing an official process. At the time, the American threatened to hurt his own children if they informed the FBI about his participation.

The attack on the building, which serves as the country’s legislative center, was led by supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump. They contested the election of Joe Biden of the Democratic Party to the US leadership, saying the vote had been rigged. Such claims are demonstrably false.

Reffitt’s sentence was handed down by US District Judge Dabney Friedrich and is the longest so far for anyone involved in the riot. The authority also banned the American from joining militia groups and ordered him to undergo mental health treatment.

Earlier on Monday, the judge said she was concerned by Reffitt’s actions and comments suggesting he wanted to overthrow Congress, calling his remarks “creepy claims bordering on delirium.”

“In democracy, we respect a peaceful transfer of power,” said Friedrich. “The election has been challenged in numerous courts across the country, and judge after judge has said there is no merit to these claims.”

Although the 49-year-old American did not enter the Capitol, he is shown on video leading other invaders down a flight of stairs outside the building.

In testimony, Reffitt’s son, Jackson, recounted the threats he received from his father at the time. “He said, ‘If you turn me in, you’re a traitor, and traitors get shot,'” Jackson Reffitt told jurors.

At his sentencing, prosecutors presented evidence showing that Reffitt intended to commit further acts of violence. In an exchange of messages after the invasion of Congress, he told other militia members: “We have taken the capital of the United States of America and we will do it again.”

Jackson and Peyton, also Reffitt’s daughter, told the court they hope the father will receive support to treat his mental health issues while he is in detention. “Because I know my father, he is not a threat to my family,” Peyton said.