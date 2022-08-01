US Says It Killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the Boss of Al Qaeda, in Afghanistan | World

The United States carried out a military operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday (31), and killed leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the founders of al-Qaeda, according to US government officials who asked not to be identified. There are no civilian casualties.

The information was published by newspapers such as the “New York Times” and the “Washington Post” and by the news agencies Reuters and Associated Press.

Al Zawahiri succeeded Osama bin Laden in 2011 after the former leader was killed by US soldiers in Pakistan.

The Egyptian Zawahiri was a physician and surgeon by training. He is named as one of those responsible for al-Qaeda’s ideological formation, tactics and organizational skills. He is also credited with being the leader behind the use of early suicide bombings and independent cells that became a hallmark of the network.

He helped coordinate the September 11, 2001 attacks in the US, in which four civilian aircraft were hijacked.

He is also suspected of masterminding an attack that left 17 sailors dead on a US ship that was docked in Yemen, the USS Cole.

Zawahiri was also charged in the US with having participated in bomb attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998, which left 224 dead.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was responsible for the attack.

Ayman Al-Zawahiri, in archival image — Photo: AFP Photo / Site Intelligence Group

Almost a year ago, US forces left Afghanistan. This allowed the Taliban to regain control of the country after 20 years away from power.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that there was an attack on Sunday and criticized the operation, which he called a violation of “international principles”.

If the death is confirmed, the Taliban is suspected of harboring Zawahiri.

In July, the US announced the death of the leader of the Islamic State group in Syria, Maher al Agal, in a drone strike. The operation “considerably weakened the organization’s ability” “to prepare, finance and carry out operations in the region,” a US military spokesman said at the time.

President Joe Biden will make a speech this Monday (1st).

Biden planned to speak from the Blue Room balcony of the White House while remaining isolated at the residence while continuing to test positive for Covid-19.