Venice Film Festival will feature films with Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Hugh Jackman and many more; the complete list

The list of films that will make up the 79th edition of the prestigious Venice Festival was released today (26) by the organization.

The search for the Golden Lion, and the start of the awards season, takes place on August 31, where the film white noise the festival will open until the 10th of September.

Thus, a legion of directors will arrive in the Italian city to present their new projects. Luca Guadagnino, Olivia Wilde, Darren Aronofskybetween others.

And the stars won’t miss the opportunity to walk the Festival’s red carpet either. In the 2022 edition, we will have films with Cate Blanchett (Tar), Ana de Armas (blonde), Hugh Jackman & Laura Dern (The Son) and much more.

Check out the full list of In-Competition and Out-of-Competition films.

IN THE COMPETITION



White Noise – Director: Noah Baumbach (USA)

Il Signore Delle Formiche – Director: Gianni Amelio (Italy)

The Whale – Director: Darren Aronofsky (USA)

L’Immensità – Director: Emanuele Crialese (Italy)

Saint Omer – Director: Alice Diop (France)

Blonde – Director: Andrew Dominik (USA)

TÁR – Director: Todd Field (USA)

Love Life – Director: Kôji Fukada (Japan, France)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Mexico)

Athena – Director: Romain Gavras (France)

Bones and All – Director: Luca Guadagnino (USA)

The Eternal Daughter – Director: Joanna Hogg (UK)

Beyond The Wall – Director: Vahid Jalilvand (Iran)

The Banshees of Inisherin – Director: Martin McDonagh (UK, USA)

Argentina, 1985 – Directed by: Santiago Miter (Argentina, USA)

Chiara – Susanna Nicchiarelli (Italy)

Monica – Direction: Andrea Pallaoro (Italy)

No Bears – Directed by Jafar Panahi (Iran)

All The Beauty and The Bloodshed – Director: Laura Poitras (USA)

A Couple – Director: Frederick Wiseman (USA)

“The Son – Director: Florian Zeller (UK.)

Our Ties – Director: Roschdy Zem (France)

Other People’s Children – Director: Rebecca Zlotowski (France)

OUT OF COMPETITION – FICTION

The Hanging Sun, – Director: Francesco Carrozzini (Italy)

When The Waves Are Gone – Director: Lav Diaz (Philippines, France, Portugal, Denmark)

Living, – Director: Oliver Hermanus (UK)

Dead For a Dollar, – Director: Walter Hill (USA)

Call Of God, – Director: Kim Ki-duk (Estonia, Kirighistan, Lettonia)

Dreamin’ Wild – Director: Bill Pohlad (USA)

Master Gardener, – Director: Paul Schrader (USA)

Siccitá, – Direction: Paolo Virzì (Italy)

Pearl, – Director: Ti West (USA)

Don’t Worry Darling – Director: Olivia Wilde (USA)

OUT OF COMPETITION – NON-FICTION

Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom, – Director: Evgeny Afineevsky (Ukraine, UK, USA)

The Matchmaker – Director: Benedetta Argentieri (Italy)

Gli Ultimi Giorni Dell’Umanità – Direction: Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo (Italy)

A Compassionate Spy – Director: Steve James (USA)

Music For Black Pigeons – Director: Jørgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed (Denmark)

The Kiev Trial, – Director: Sergei Loznitsa (Netherlands, Ukraine)

In Viaggio, – Direction: Gianfranco Rosi (Italy)

Bobi Wine Ghetto President – ​​Director: Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo (Uganda, UK, USA)

Nuclear, – Director: Oliver Stone (USA)

HORIZONS

Princess, – Director: Roberto De Paolis (Italy) – Opening Film

Victim, – Director: Michal Blasko (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

On The Fringe, – Director: Juan Diego Botto (Spain)

Trenque Lauquen, – Director: Laura Citarella (Argentina, Germany)

Vera, – Directed by: Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel (Austria)

Innocence – Director: Guy Davidi (Denmark, Israel, Finland, Iceland) – Documentary

Blanquita – Directed by: Fernando Guzzoni (Chile, Mexico)

For My Country, – Director: Rachid Hami (France, Taipei)

A Man, – Director: Key Ishikawa (Japan)

Bread and Salt, – Director: Damian Kocur (Poland)

Luxembourg, Luxembourg, – Direction: Antonio Lukich (Ukraine)

Ti Mangio il Cuore, – Direction: Pippo Mezzapesa (Italy)

To The North, – Director: Mihai Mincan (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

Autobiography, – Direction: Makbul Mubarak (France, Germany, Qatar)

The Sitting Duck, – Directed by: Jean-Paul Salomé (France)

World War III, – Director: Houman Seyiedi (Iran)

The Happiest Man in the World, – Director: Teona Strugar Mitevska (Bosnia, Belgium, Denmark)

The Bride- Direction: Sergio Trefaut (Portugal)

EXTRA HORIZONS

Origin of Evil, – Director: Sébastien Marnier

Hanging Gardens, – Directed by: Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

Amanda, – Direction: Carolina Cavalli

Red Shoes, – Director: Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser

Nezouh, – Direction: Soudade Kaadan

Notte Phantom, – Director: Fulvio Risuleo

Without Her, – Directed by Arian Vazirdaftari

Valeria Is Getting Married, – Director: Michael Vinik

Goliath, – Directed by: Adilkhan Yerzhanov

*Cover Photo: Cate Blanchett in a scene from TÁR. Credit: Universal Pictures/YouTube Reproduction

