Verstappen happy with RBR and Ferrari questioned: phrases from the Hungarian GP – 01/08/2022

The Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix was electrifying, with a gala performance by Max Verstappen, current season leader. The Red Bull Dutchman left 10th position and won the race at the Hungaroring circuit to the delight of the team, which was essential to take the driver to the top of the podium.

Mercedes also had a respectable performance yesterday in Hungary. After starting from seventh position, Lewis Hamilton came in second. The teammate of the seven-time champion, George Russell, took the first pole of his career and finished third.

But the day was not good for everyone. Ferrari erred in the strategies of drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and both were off the podium.

See the quotes from the Hungarian GP

Max excited about the result and relieved, because he ran on the track shortly after taking third place from Leclerc and having to fight for the position again.

“I was hoping to get close to the podium. It was very difficult conditions. We made good strategies, we stopped well in the pits. In the end, I still did a 360º turn, but I managed to win the race. The dispute was a lot of fun.”

verstappen

Leclerc wants explanations from Ferrari after inappropriate tire changes. During the weekend in Hungary, drivers and teams realized that the game on hard tires was not effective at the Hungaroring. As soon as he was passed by Verstappen at the end of the race, the Monegasque complained over the radio: “These tires are very bad”.

“I don’t know why I was on hard tyres, I still don’t have the answer. The strategists were doing the work, I don’t understand, I’m waiting for explanations. In the beginning we had the right strategies. The medium tires were good, I had a good feeling. “

Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton was in disbelief with the good performance of Mercedes. Right after the race, the seven-time world champion said he didn’t know where the car’s speed came from during yesterday’s race and praised the team.

“I was definitely suffering at the beginning of the race and I didn’t know if I would be able to catch up with the guys. But little by little I got more comfortable with my balance, and the start was good too. I want to acknowledge my team, which continues to give its best, without giving up in the midst of this difficult year so far. For us to be on the podium with both cars is special for us.”

Lewis Hamilton

Russell came in third after starting on pole. Despite this, the young Briton showed satisfaction with his performance in Hungary.