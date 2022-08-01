Vivo Fake Invoice Scam: Here’s How to Protect Yourself

Another blow by e-mails it abuses the minimum carelessness of citizens to steal bank details and money. It is about new fake invoice scam Vivo, in which criminals even use the company’s visual identity to deceive the unsuspecting.

How does the scam work?

The method for this scam is relatively old, but it contains some new elements. In this case, the fishing technique is used, in which mass emails are sent to thousands of people.

That way, criminals hope someone doesn’t pay enough attention and click to download an alleged Vivo invoice. However, accessing the link ensures that Malware Grandoreiro is installed, which steals the victim’s bank details.

In addition, the emails arrive with messages in an urgent tone, with the due date of the false invoice for the same day of sending. So, many end up clicking on the link for fear of accruing interest.

In this case, the first click is enough for Malware to be able to enter the cell phone and steal passwords and information, especially from bank applications. Therefore, care must be taken to prevent scams like this from happening.

How to protect your data?

In times of so many scams, it is essential that there is a careful look at the handling of personal data. Therefore, we have separated some precious and simple tips that will be enough to prevent scams like this: