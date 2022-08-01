With a taste for revenge, Paraná takes Brazil Cup executioner

Paraná players celebrated with the crowd their spot in the round of 16. Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF/Estadão Content

After the party and the celebration for the classification in a Vila Capanemthe crowded, the Paraná Clube already focuses its attention on the round of 16 of Brazilian Serie D. Tricolor is two stages away from the dreamed access, and the next opponent is the tormentor of the paranistas in the Brazil’s Cup this year.

On March 1st, Paraná traveled to Alegre Landing (MG) and ended up being defeated 2-0 by landing, in the single game of the first phase of the national competition. It was a serious sporting and financial blow for Tricolor at the time, a few days after the relegation in the Paraná Championship.

Five months later, some remnants of that match are still in Tricolor, cases of the right-back André Krobel (out of season), defenders Franklin and Rodolfo Molof the steering wheels Moses Gaucho and Vinicius Kissof the socks Gabriel Correia and Gui Nascimentoand the attackers Ueslei Brito, Everton Brito, iacovelli and Pablo Thomas.

decision out

If Paraná had to sweat to qualify, on penalties, against FC CascavelPouso Alegre had less difficulties, winning the MT worker 2-0 this Saturday, at Manduzão, to the delight of the fans from the interior of Minas Gerais. The goals were scored by Gledson Passion and Iago Diastwo players who played against Tricolor in March.

THE Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) should disclose the complete table of the octaves of the National Fourth Division next Tuesday (2). What is certain is that the first game will be next weekend, in Vila Capanema, and the return match will take place in Manduzão, in the interior of Minas Gerais, on the following Saturday or Sunday. The order of confrontations is due to the Serie D overall standings – Pouso Alegre is in 7th place, while Tricolor is only 17th.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION:

That will define the confrontations of the quarterfinals, as well as the command until the final. 🟩 In the octaves

🟥 They still play for the 16th Grades pic.twitter.com/V6Bw4m66Z2 — 𝑪𝒂𝒎𝒑. 𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒊𝒓𝒐 𝑺𝒆́𝒓𝒊𝒆 𝑫 🇧🇷 (@BrasilSerieD) July 30, 2022

To gain access to the Series C of 2023, Paraná needs to reach the semifinals of the championship, as the four best ones guarantee a place in the Third of Brazilian football next year. For Tricolor, it’s a matter of survival. An elimination before that means not having a national calendar for at least two years, with serious sporting and financial repercussions for Durival Britto e Silva.