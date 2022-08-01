With an eye on rematch, Cris ‘Cyborg’ makes a new challenge to Amanda Nunes

After Amanda Nunes’ victory and her return to the UFC bantamweight (61 kg) title, Cris ‘Cyborg’ wasted no time in launching another challenge towards her compatriot. The current Bellator featherweight champion (66 kg) reinforced her desire for a rematch against her last tormentor in MMA.

Through his social networks, ‘Cyborg’ teased Amanda for having regained her bantamweight title through a rematch against Julianna Peña last Saturday. It is worth remembering that the curitibana did not have the same possibility after she was dethroned by her compatriot. Amanda and ‘Cyborg’ faced off in December 2018.

At the time, the curitibana was featherweight champion and accepted the challenge of her compatriot, holder of the roosters title. In the fight, the Bahian got a knockout over her rival in the first round and became the first UFC woman to have two titles at the same time.

“Are we doing rematches now?! #CyborgVsNunes2”, wrote the Brazilian.

One of the pioneers of women’s MMA, Cris ‘Cyborg’ began her career in the modality in 2005 and, since then, has accumulated a record of 26 victories, two defeats and one ‘no contest’ (no result). During her career, the Curitiba native won the featherweight belts of Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC and Bellator.