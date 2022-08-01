With the release of Shanghai Port, Oscar is closer to reinforcing Flamengo

The negotiation for Oscar to be one more reinforcement of Flamengo heading towards a positive outcome. Given the player’s insistence and desire to defend the Gávea club, Shanghai Port (CHN) agreed to release him on loan. The negotiations with the Chinese club have been difficult, the board of Gávea remains cautious, despite having everything settled with the 30-year-old midfielder, as stated by VP Marcos Braz.

The release of the Shanghai Port was initially informed by SBT and confirmed by THROW! in this Monday. Also this morning, a photo of Oscar wearing the Flamengo shirt went viral on social media, which further encouraged the red-black crowd in anticipation of the official announcement. Check out the image below!

In any case, Flamengo has until August 15th – the closing date of the transfer window in Brazil – to regularize the Oscar midfielder or another reinforcement. In addition to Arturo Vidal and Everton Cebolinha, who are already playing for Dorival Júnior’s team, the club hired Chilean Erick Pulgar and Uruguayan Guillermo Varela.

With stints in São Paulo, Internacional and Chelsea, from England, Oscar has an outstanding stint at Shanghai Port, with 51 goals and 94 assists, and was national champion in 2018 and the Cup in 2019.