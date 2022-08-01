Wood thermal insulator outperforms petroleum-based materials

Advanced Materials

Soon, commercial buildings and constructions will be able to become more energy efficient – and environmentally sustainable – by using a thermally insulating material developed from wood.

Newly developed by researchers in Sweden, the new insulator presented a thermal performance as good or even better than common polymer-based insulation materials such as expanded polystyrene.

The material consists of a wood integrated with an airgel. Wood cellulose aerogels are nothing new – researchers have been developing advanced types of aerogels and other compounds with various applications in recent years, including the already famous transparent wood.

But the team guarantees that their new method represents an advance in the controlled creation of thermally insulating nanostructures in the pores of wood, and it does so without the need for additional substances.

“Biologically-based strong aerogels can be used to replace current fossil-based aerogels for super thermal insulation, contributing to energy efficiency, bioeconomy and society’s sustainable development,” said Professor Yuanyuan Li of the Royal Institute of Technology.

And building insulation, with the consequent energy savings with air conditioning, is not the only potential use for wood airgel: Its unique structure makes it possible to create advanced materials for storage, energy conversion and even tissue engineering.

“In packaging, for example, plastic foam, such as polystyrene, helps prevent heat transfer between objects and the surrounding environment, so as to keep goods cool during transport,” said Li. “But the shape in situ of nanofibril networks within the void spaces of the wood can result in highly thermally insulating wood.”

The key to transforming wood into a more efficient thermal insulation lies in the construction of nanopores in its structure.

[Imagem: Jonas Garemark et al. – 10.1021/acsami.2c04584]

nanopores

The process begins with the delignification of the wood – that is, the removal of lignin, which gives the wood its color and strength – leaving only empty pores or cavities.

Reducing the thermal conductivity in the material is done by taking the next step: Getting into those big empty pores and generating more nanopores inside them – thousands of nanopores in each initial pore, in fact.

These nanoporous structures are created by partial dissolution of cell walls, followed by controlled precipitation. An ionic liquid mixture is added to partially dissolve the cell wall before adding water, which generates networks of nanofibrils that make the cavity nanoporous.

Li says the team has already achieved a high level of control over the precipitation process, which means they can create the precise level of nanoporosity to achieve optimal thermal conductivity.

