Xiaomi launches augmented reality glasses that have a 50 MP camera and more

Over the weekend, Xiaomi announced its first augmented reality glasses that can also be used as a professional camera. Known by the name of “Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera”, the device can already be found on the company’s crowdfunding platform. With a striking design and weighing only 100 grams, the glasses have two integrated cameras so that the user can record in high resolution. O Main sensor is a 50 MP Quad Bayerwhile the secondary is an 8 MP ultrawide with optical stabilization (OIS). According to the manufacturer, the set allows the consumer to achieve 5x optical and 15x hybrid zoom, in addition to being able to record in real time.

To function as an augmented reality glasses, the Mijia Glasses Camera has a Snapdragon processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The set also has a Bluetooth 5.0 connection, dual-band WiFi and a 1,020 mAh battery that can be charged to up to 80% in just 30 minutes of power. The display screen is formed using a Micro OLED panel with optical prism that magnifies the content. Xiaomi guarantees an efficiency rate of 60% and special protection for blue light emission. Using this set allows the user to do real-time translation between Mandarin and Englishaccess information about camera usage, and even view photos captured with the device. For security and privacy reasons, the glasses’ cameras feature an LED that lights up when the wearer is recording or taking pictures.

Announced only on Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform, the new Mijia Glasses Camera can now be booked for 2,499 yuan (~BRL 1,915). When it hits the market, the glasses should cost 2,699 yuan, around R$2,068 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes. What do you think of the Chinese woman’s glasses? would you buy? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

