you, Pixel Fold? Google Camera 8.6 has hidden icon that reinforces foldable phone rumors

Google released a new version of its camera app last week. For ordinary users, Google Camera 8.6 only brings a new look with Material You elements, but it wasn’t long before a mysterious icon hidden in the app’s codes was discovered, reigniting speculations about the big tech foldable phone.

On Thursday (28), the 9to5Google released the icon that shows a device with large screen and square aspect ratio, similar to that of a Galaxy Z Fold 3. You can see a dotted line that divides the panel in half — representing its fold — suggesting that Google may be advancing in the development of the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad. Look:

The website claims that this figure is hidden in the Google Camera 8.6 APK file for Pixel phones. Specifically, the icon represents a new feature dubbed “Jupiter” in the application’s lines of code, the function of which is not explained. This mode will have a button next to the icon to switch between the rear and front camera.

Analyzing the possibilities, it is noticed that the representation has a arrow from the back of the device to your main screen. If the project of a foldable cell phone of the “Pixel” line is still in progress, this may indicate that the icon of the “Switch Cameras” button will be replaced by a custom picture for its supposed foldable.

Another suggestion is that this button will be used to use the Pixel Fold/Notepad’s rear camera to take a selfie instead of the front camera, since it usually has a lower resolution than the smartphone’s main lens. The preview image would therefore be visible on a secondary screen similar to the one seen on Samsung’s foldable phones.



Between the Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro, Google didn’t reveal any information about its hypothetical foldable phone at the I/O 2022 event, which has quelled the rumors, but speculation may reignite with that little spark found in Camera 8.6.

Coincidentally, this discovery comes a few days after the alleged camera details of the Pixel Fold/Notepad were revealed in a leak. The expectation is that the folding phone will be launched with 50 MP Samsung GN1 and 12 MP Sony IMX363 sensors.

(Updated July 31, 2022 at 10:18 am)

