You will not need the Control Panel to delete programs in Windows 11 – Tecnoblog

THE Microsoft will make it easier to uninstall programs on the Windows 11. This Sunday (28), the company began to distribute an experimental update of the operating system that ends the dependence of the Control Panel to erase Win32 apps. The new version still brings increments in the settings for administrators.

Windows 11 update allows you to delete Win32 apps without having to open the Control Panel (Image: Guilherme Reis/Tecnoblog)

The novelties focus on build number 25169. According to Microsoft, the system settings now support the management of apps that were previously only compatible with the Control Panel. This is the case for applications that have interdependencies with Win32 programs or that follow the architecture.

The update pushes the transition from the Control Panel to the Settings app a step further. This is because, before, to remove or change these apps, it was necessary to open the old settings. After all, the current tweaking app didn’t recognize some older patterns.

Now, the process can be done through the Settings app. However, the website Windows Latest noted that this is not the end of the Control Panel. On the other hand, users increasingly rely less on the old solution to manage operating system resources.

Windows 11 gets improvements for IT admins

The update includes other news for users. This is the case with a Windows 11 blocking tool for an IT administrator to select a set of allowed apps to run while all other functionality is blocked. “This allows you to build many different apps and access settings for different types of users, all on a single device,” they stated.

Microsoft gives some examples of lock customization. This is the case of limiting access to the configuration, except for some pages, such as the Wi-Fi and screen brightness adjustments. Users can also restrict the Start menu to show only authorized apps and block freebies and pop-ups that lead to unwanted user interaction.

“Multi-App Kiosk Mode is ideal for scenarios where multiple people need to use the same device,” they said. “This could include frontline workers and retail settings, education and testing.”

The other novelties revolve around Windows Security, whose version of the app is now shown in its settings. Windows 11 also received other improvements to Windows Spotlight and more system instances. The update, however, is only available to subscribers to the Windows Insider Dev channel.

