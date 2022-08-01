Zombieland 3: Zoey Deutch Is Very Excited To Return For The Sequel

“I would love to put the ‘Von Deutch’ costume back on”

zombieland 3 seems to be a wish of several stars who participated in previous productions, the ball of the time is the actress Zoey Deutch. According to an interview given by her, she “I would love to put the ‘Von Deutch’ costume back on.” By the way, below we can check out what she said about the possibility of returning for a third film in the franchise:

“I would love to put the ‘Von Deutch’ costume back, for lack of a better pun. This experience was so much fun, and I begged Ruben [Fleischer] to put me in a movie of his again. But yeah, I would love to play Madison again. She is a character.”

please note that Zoey Deutch interpreted Madison in Zombieland 2. We still don’t have details or confirmations about a third film, however, it seems that if it depends on the actors, they will arrive soon.

zombieland brings a mix of zombies, comedy and horror. The first film surprisingly achieved US$ 102.3 million at the worldwide box office, while its budget was just $24 million.

in the film of 2009, we follow survivors in a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies. We follow Jesse Eisenberg as Columbus, Emma Stone as Wichita/Krista, Woody Harrelson as Tallahassee and Abigail Breslin as Little Rock. The film also had the special participation of Bill Murray like himself.

Even with a cameo, he wasn’t the only one to be invited. Several other actors received the invitation, but declined. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Bacon and Jean-Claude Van Damme were some of them, who knows we will have new participations in future productions, right?

rules to survive

In the second film we have the subtitle “Double Tap”. So, the movie will have several rules that we must follow in a zombie apocalypse, and this is one of them. Why Double Tap? Well, it’s the double shoot rule, you never know when the zombie actually died.

Among other rules we have:

physical preparation

beware of the bathroom

Seat belt

travel in group

Don’t play the hero

check the back seat

However, to see other rules watch and review the films.

Source: Screen Rant

