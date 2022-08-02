200-meter-deep hole mysteriously appears in Atacama

Specialized team began to investigate what would have caused the incident; area is closed

Reuters

A hole 200 meters deep and 25 meters in diameter, which mysteriously appeared in the Atacama Desert, in Chile, has aroused the curiosity of Chileans, who began investigating the case on Monday, 1. The hole appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country. According to the National Service of Geology and Mining (Sernageomin), they became aware of the incident on Saturday, 30, and sent a specialized team to the area, said David Montenegro, director of the agency, in a statement, which also reported the depth. of the hole and that no material was detected inside it. The site has been closed since the entrance to the Alcaparrosa mine construction site. In an interview with local media, the mayor of the Tierra Amarilla region, Cristobal Zuniga, said that the hole is a result of the unconscious and excessive extractive activities carried out in the area.