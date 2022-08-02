4 practices to create connection when speaking in public

“The experience helps me not be afraid, but I still get nervous when speaking in public.” This sentence is from none other than Brené Brown, right at the beginning of her book Courage to Lead. This nervousness has nothing to do with hesitation, an excess of “neh” and “okay”, having a blank person or not knowing the answer to a question, as I usually hear from people in courses or read in texts on the subject. These occurrences are just the tip of the iceberg. Brené wisely points out two noble reasons for this nervousness, with which I fully agree.

First, because performing is a time when people in the audience offer their most valuable asset — their time. Second, because public speaking is an act of vulnerability, because it is about the unpredictable and uncontrollable art of connection.

That’s why it’s so essential to dedicate attention, time and care when preparing to conduct meetings, participate in committees, present projects and ideas to people. In these contexts, we not only express mastery over a subject, but we validate the choices to communicate this content, reveal or hide traits of who we are, give color and tone to information and traits of our persona.

And how valuable it is to assume this role of conducting presentations with efficiency, naturalness and credibility. In the book five starsby Carmine Gallo points out that 94% of 400 HR professionals interviewed said that people with strong communication skills are more likely to be promoted than those with more years of experience and less communication skills.

You might even question whether communication should be valued so much. So, see the virtuous cycle designed by Gallo in that same book: (1) people persuade others to support their ideas, which helps them to (2) enable creative innovations that lead to achieving the organization’s goals, as well as (3) they attract resources, investment and support, which (4) elevate their status and reputation. And the cycle repeats, repeats, repeats.

This cycle reinforces how the number of “nés” or the fear of white people is just the tip of the iceberg. We need to broaden our view of what presentations represent, to develop and apply strategic practices and techniques, consistent with our intentions and aligned with the tone of voice and culture of the organization we represent.

To practice communicating in these contexts by looking at what is submerged in this iceberg, I recommend four good practices:

1. Plan your presentation with some advance notice and with criteria such as: distinction between theme, objective and central message; topics consistent with the objective and the audience; ways to start, chain ideas together and conclude the message. Only then make the slides, before that, it’s a waste of time and overvaluation of the resource and not the script of your speech or the connection with people.

2. Have a repertoire of anecdotes, examples and good stories that connect the content with the audience. Nothing better than everyday life to make complex things accessible and simple. In addition, these elements are a way of honoring the people present there, who took the time to listen to you, and show their appropriation of the theme, not just a mechanized way through the content.

3. On the day of the presentation, It’s worth arriving or connecting in advance, to immerse yourself in the here and now and be truly present. How often the conversations that take place before or after the exhibition connect and give even more tones to your communication and reputation.

4. Every skill is improved the more the person trains, exercises, experiences presentation situations. And more than anything: it reflects on what worked or not, without a judgmental bias, but with a view to learning, to appreciate achievements and create action plans for new situations.

And since I started the text with Brené Brown, I also end it with a practice that she herself applies in her lectures. Whether it’s C-level people, scientists, or any other job in front of her, Brené whispers to herself three or four times before she starts: people, people, people, people. After all, that’s what communication is all about: connecting with people. We find humanity in ourselves and in others when we take the jobs out of the way.

Last but not least, I close this text with three suggestions, as I usually do to sow lifelong learning. To read: The Courage to Leadby Brené Brown, and Five Stars, by Carmine Gallo; to watch: Larry Crowne — Love Is Back, with Julia Roberts in the role of public speaking teacher.

