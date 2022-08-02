5 news from Tricolor Gaucho that rocked today

Credit: Photo: Assembly with publicity/reproduction images

After a weekend off, Grêmio returned to work this Monday afternoon, already aiming for the challenge on Friday, 21:30, away from home, against Guarani, for Série B. Check below a bulletin with the main news of Grêmio today:

Geromel renews and gives press conference

After officially renewing his contract until 2023, Geromel gave a press conference this afternoon with a guarantee: he will end his career in the tricolor.

“For sure I will end my career at Grêmio. A place that I’ve been very well received since I arrived and now I’m renewing it for another year. My career was mostly in Europe and I never had the chance to play in a club to fight for titles. There in Europe they were mid-table teams. I wanted to prove to myself that I had the ability,” he commented.

Luan and Ramiro together again?

An information given by journalist Samir Carvalho and passed on by the Gremistas website gave an account of Santos’ interest in Luan and Ramiro, who are currently not playing in the Corinthians squad. Of the two, Luan is the one who would be more likely to go. Both were champions of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores by Grêmio.

Pedro Rocha offered

Also this Monday, the Gremistas portal reported that striker Pedro Rocha was again offered by Grêmio. He is leaving Athletico, which will not exercise the purchase right provided for in the contract. Grêmio’s difficulty, however, is to pay the player’s salary considered high.

Kleber Gladiator

In a recent interview given to Arena SBT, Kleber Gladiador gave details of his departure from Grêmio in the middle of 2014, practically at the same time as Felipão’s arrival back at the club. Both had friction since the time of Palmeiras. It is estimated that, between hiring, salary and termination, Kleber has cost about R$ 50 million to the tricolor.

“I went to Grêmio and Felipão chose not to count on me because of the problem he had at Palmeiras. I think it was one of the worst things Grêmio did because a coach is an employee of the club just like the player. In my opinion, the Grêmio board acted very wrong and ended up having to pay a fine. Then we terminated. Grêmio took the damage,” said the former player.

This afternoon’s training started to indicate which Grêmio team will be against Guarani, Friday, away, at 21:30. Bitello, suspended, is the main absence alongside the injured Ferreira. The lineup may have: Brenno; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves, Nicolas; Lucas Leiva, Villasanti, Campaz; Biel, Diego Souza and Guilherme.